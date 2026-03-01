Iran News Israel Bombs Tehran's Gandhi Hospital, Visuals Show Damage Inside

Israeli air strikes targeted Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran on Sunday, according to news agency Reuters. The incident occurred on the second day of a joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in earlier strikes.

Iran's ISNA news agency stated that the hospital was hit by what it described as "Zionist-American air strikes". Separate reports from the Fars and Mizan news agencies included video footage from inside the hospital, depicting debris scattered on the floor near wheelchairs.

Two witnesses in the Gandhi Street area informed news agency Reuters that the hospital sustained significant damage, with patients being evacuated from the site.

The strikes formed part of an operation that continued into Sunday night, with explosions reported in Tehran.

Israel announced it was directing attacks toward central areas of the Iranian capital. In response, Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel, US military bases in the Gulf region, the Saudi capital, and Dubai.



Details to follow.

