Iran Must End Nuclear Weapon Ambitions: Trump Ahead Of Next Round Of Talks

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States remains committed to resolving the Iran nuclear issue through diplomacy, but added that the Islamic Republic must first give up hopes of building a nuclear weapon.

"We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)