Iran Mocks Donald Trump's 'Good And Productive Talks' Claim, Shares Fake WhatsApp Chat

Iran has taken a veiled dig at US President Donald Trump's claim of "good and productive talks" with Tehran about a ceasefire in the ongoing war. Without mentioning Trump's name directly, Iran shared a fake WhatsApp screenshot, which shows a one-sided chat apparently by the 79-year-old president. In the image posted by Iran's South Africa Embassy page, the sender has been labelled as "President of PEACE".

The fake chat, which is part of Iran's efforts to counter Trump's claims, was posted on Tuesday with the caption, "Good and productive talks with Iran."

The chat includes messages like: "Hey Ayotollah. Let's talk about the Straight for sure."

"Ooh, that's good to hear," he added. "I will cease attacks for 5days" and "thanks for your attention to this matter".

With no response, it appears like Trump has been negotiating with himself and taking crucial geopolitical decisions.

Also read | "Negotiating With Yourselves?" Why Iran Has Nothing To Lose, Trump Does

See the post here:

“Good and productive talks with Iran” 😎 pic.twitter.com/kEWmz37CYX — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) March 24, 2026

Also read | Iran Rejects US Proposal On Ending War, Lays Down 5 Conditions: Report

This comes after Trump announced a five-day pause in military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, citing "very good and productive conversations" with Iranian officials. On Tuesday, the US President said that America was making progress in its efforts to negotiate an end to the war with Iran. As per Reuters, a source confirmed that Washington had sent Iran a 15-point settlement proposal.

Trump told reporters at the White House the US was talking to "the right people" in Iran in order to reach a deal to end hostilities. "We're in negotiations right now," he said.

However, Iran has denied any talks. Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf on Monday dismissed such reports as "fake news" aimed at manipulating financial and oil markets.

Ghalibaf further stated that Iran's position on the Strait of Hormuz and war conditions remains unchanged. Iran's Foreign Ministry also denied direct or indirect discussions with the US.