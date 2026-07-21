Kuwait Says Iran Hit Several Power, Water Desalination Plants

Kuwait on Tuesday said Iran had hit several power and water desalination plants a day earlier, causing fires in the fourth such attacks in as many days.

"In light of the continued Iranian heinous aggressions on the state of Kuwait, several electricity power plants and water distillation stations were subjected to attacks for the fourth day in a row resulting in fires in several facilities," the ministry of electricity, water and renewable energy said in a statement on X.

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