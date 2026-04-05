"Whole Region Going To Burn": Iranian Parliament Speaker's Warning To Trump

Iran's powerful parliament speaker warned US President Donald Trump on Sunday that his "reckless moves" would mean "our whole region is going to burn".

"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu's commands," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote in an X post in English, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

1/ Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu's commands.



Make no mistake: You won't gain anything through war crimes. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 5, 2026

Ghalibaf added that the "only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game".

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