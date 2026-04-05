Advertisement

"Whole Region Going To Burn": Iranian Parliament Speaker's Warning To Trump

Iran's powerful parliament speaker warned US President Donald Trump on Sunday that his "reckless moves" would mean "our whole region is going to burn".

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Whole Region Going To Burn": Iranian Parliament Speaker's Warning To Trump
"Only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people," said Mohammad Ghalibaf
  • Iran's parliament speaker warned US President Donald Trump of severe regional consequences
  • Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Trump of reckless actions causing widespread harm
  • Ghalibaf linked Trump's decisions to following Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's commands
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Iran's powerful parliament speaker warned US President Donald Trump on Sunday that his "reckless moves" would mean "our whole region is going to burn".

"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu's commands," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote in an X post in English, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ghalibaf added that the "only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran Israel Us, Iran Israel Us Attack, Iran Israel Us Conflict
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com