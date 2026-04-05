"Whole Region Going To Burn": Iranian Parliament Speaker's Warning To Trump

- Iran's parliament speaker warned US President Donald Trump of severe regional consequences
- Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Trump of reckless actions causing widespread harm
- Ghalibaf linked Trump's decisions to following Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's commands
Iran's powerful parliament speaker warned US President Donald Trump on Sunday that his "reckless moves" would mean "our whole region is going to burn".
"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu's commands," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote in an X post in English, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
1/ Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu's commands.— محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 5, 2026
Make no mistake: You won't gain anything through war crimes.
Ghalibaf added that the "only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game".
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