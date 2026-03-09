Video: Storm Drains Explode In Tehran After Israel Strikes Oil Facilities

Storm drains exploded and spat fire across parts of Tehran after Israeli airstrikes targeted major oil facilities in the Iranian capital overnight.

Israeli warplanes struck several fuel storage sites, including the Shahran Oil Depot in northern Tehran. Shortly after the strikes, videos showing flames erupting from street drains and manholes in some areas went viral.

Insane video appears to show the moment last night that storm drains across the Iranian capital of Tehran exploded and burst into flames, as a result of runoff from the Shahran Oil Depot and other oil infrastructure across Northern Tehran, which were targeted earlier in the… pic.twitter.com/armEJxjGrS — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 8, 2026

Huge fireballs and thick smoke were seen rising into the sky. These strikes were reported to be the first known attacks directly targeting Iran's oil facilities during the conflict, according to the NY Times.

Iran's Ministry of Oil later confirmed that several oil storage depots in Tehran Province and Alborz Province had been targeted. According to Iranian state media, one of the oil storage facilities is located near Tehran's main oil refinery in the Shahr Rey district.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out the strikes on fuel storage sites and energy facilities in Tehran, adding they were being used by Iran's armed forces. The IDF has described the attack as a "significant strike."

Earlier, the same day, Israel also attacked Mehrabad Airport, Iran's busiest airport for domestic flights. Israel said it targeted planes parked on the runway because it believed they were being used by Iran to transport money and weapons to allied terror groups in the region.

The blasts were strong and shook houses several miles away. People also reported thick smoke filling the air after the explosions.

One resident told the BBC that the blasts were so bright that "it was as if night had turned into day"; huge flames lit up the sky. "Karaj was calm for a day, but now it's turned wild again – they've blown it up," he said.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, said that at least 1,332 civilians were killed and thousands injured in Iran in attacks carried out by the United States and Israel. At least 11 people have been killed across the Gulf and another 11 in Israel in the last week.