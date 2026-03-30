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Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Alireza Tangsiri

Guards' Sepah News website claims Tangsiri "succumbed to severe injuries" from the attack.

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Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Alireza Tangsiri
Guards navy commander Alireza Tangsiri was announced dead after Israel admitted targeting him in strikes.
  • Iran confirmed the death of Revolutionary Guards commander Alireza Tangsiri
  • Tangsiri died from severe injuries sustained in an air strike
  • Israel claimed responsibility for targeting Tangsiri in the air strike
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Iran confirmed on Monday that Revolutionary Guards commander Alireza Tangsiri had been killed, days after Israel said it targeted him in an air strike.

A statement carried by the Guards' Sepah News website said Tangsiri "succumbed to severe injuries" from the attack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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