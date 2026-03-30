Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Alireza Tangsiri

Guards navy commander Alireza Tangsiri was announced dead after Israel admitted targeting him in strikes.
- Iran confirmed the death of Revolutionary Guards commander Alireza Tangsiri
- Tangsiri died from severe injuries sustained in an air strike
- Israel claimed responsibility for targeting Tangsiri in the air strike
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Iran confirmed on Monday that Revolutionary Guards commander Alireza Tangsiri had been killed, days after Israel said it targeted him in an air strike.
A statement carried by the Guards' Sepah News website said Tangsiri "succumbed to severe injuries" from the attack.
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