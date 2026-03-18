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Debris Fall Over Dubai After Air Defences Intercept Missiles From Iran

Witness videos showed interceptor missiles launching into the sky, followed by fragments of debris raining down near the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

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Debris Fall Over Dubai After Air Defences Intercept Missiles From Iran
Earlier Dubai, a major transit hub for international travel, briefly shut its airspace (File)
  • Burning debris from intercepted missiles fell over parts of Dubai on Wednesday
  • Dubai's air-defence systems successfully intercepted missiles and drones from Iran
  • Iran claims its attacks are retaliation for US and Israeli airstrikes in the region
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Burning debris from intercepted missiles was seen falling over parts of Dubai on Wednesday, as defence systems responded to incoming threats from Iran.

Witness videos showed interceptor missiles launching into the sky, followed by fragments of debris raining down near the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Loud explosions were also heard across the city. Soon after, Dubai authorities confirmed that the sounds were linked to successful air-defence operations.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said, "Authorities in Dubai confirm that the sounds heard across parts of the city were the result of successful air defence interception operations. Please rely on official sources for updates."

The UAE Defence Ministry also issued a statement on X, saying its air-defence systems were actively responding to missiles and drones launched from Iran.

"UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones," the ministry said.

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Earlier Dubai, a major transit hub for international travel, briefly shut its airspace, the second disruption to flights in the city in as many days. Also an oil facility in Fujairah was hit, and a man was killed in Abu Dhabi by debris from an intercepted missile, the eighth person to die in the UAE since the start of the war, authorities had said.

Iran says it is retaliating for US and Israeli airstrikes that have killed its supreme leader and other leading officials and commanders and claims it is targeting US assets in the Gulf.

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