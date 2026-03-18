Debris Fall Over Dubai After Air Defences Intercept Missiles From Iran

Burning debris from intercepted missiles was seen falling over parts of Dubai on Wednesday, as defence systems responded to incoming threats from Iran.

Witness videos showed interceptor missiles launching into the sky, followed by fragments of debris raining down near the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Loud explosions were also heard across the city. Soon after, Dubai authorities confirmed that the sounds were linked to successful air-defence operations.

🔴#BREAKING | Ministers from Arab nations hold key huddle amid Iran's attacks on Gulf nations



NDTV's @tejshreethought joins @NewshoundArjun with more details pic.twitter.com/92UDrv4Xok — NDTV (@ndtv) March 18, 2026

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said, "Authorities in Dubai confirm that the sounds heard across parts of the city were the result of successful air defence interception operations. Please rely on official sources for updates."

Authorities in Dubai confirm that the sounds heard across parts of the city were the result of successful air defence interception operations. Please rely on official sources for updates. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 17, 2026

The UAE Defence Ministry also issued a statement on X, saying its air-defence systems were actively responding to missiles and drones launched from Iran.

تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من إيران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة اعتراض كل من منظومات الدفاع الجوي للصواريخ البالستية، والمقاتلات للطائرات المسيرة والجوالة.



UAE air defences are… pic.twitter.com/uNLpE0KgNr — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 17, 2026

"UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones," the ministry said.

Earlier Dubai, a major transit hub for international travel, briefly shut its airspace, the second disruption to flights in the city in as many days. Also an oil facility in Fujairah was hit, and a man was killed in Abu Dhabi by debris from an intercepted missile, the eighth person to die in the UAE since the start of the war, authorities had said.

Iran says it is retaliating for US and Israeli airstrikes that have killed its supreme leader and other leading officials and commanders and claims it is targeting US assets in the Gulf.