How Missile Defence Systems Work, What Are The Challenges

The ongoing aerial conflict between Iran and Israel has put light on the complex reality of the missile defence system, a technological feat that is both astonishing and limited. On June 23, Iranian forces launched missiles at an American base in Qatar, retaliating against US strikes on nuclear facilities.

According to two Pentagon officials, American anti-missile systems managed to shoot down the incoming rockets.

Similarly, Israel's highly acclaimed air defence network has been busy countering a barrage of ballistic missiles from Iran. While most were neutralised, some slipped through.

Why Is It Hard To Stop Ballistic Missiles?

Once a missile is launched, it follows a high-arching trajectory, leaving the atmosphere before descending at incredible speeds. As soon as the launch occurs, satellites have just seconds to detect the heat plume from the rocket's engines. Ground-based radars then attempt to track its flight path and predict its impact point.

Defensive systems must react within moments. An interceptor, a missile meant to destroy incoming threats, is fired, aiming to collide with the missile mid-flight. But this is not simple. Long-range interceptors engage targets in space, where both the enemy missile and the interceptor are travelling at supersonic speeds and are separated by vast distances, The NYT reported. Once in space, the missiles shed their boosters and continue as small, fast-moving vehicles, making the interception equivalent to "hitting a bullet with another bullet."

Even more complicated is the fact that modern ballistic missiles, such as those used by Iran, are only about three feet wide during the space phase of their flight. They can move at a speed of roughly two miles per second. As a result, interceptors only have a fraction of a second to make course corrections.

What Happens If The Missile Makes It Back Into The Atmosphere?

If the long-range interceptor misses its target, there's very little time left. Upper-atmosphere systems like Israel's Arrow 2 or the American THAAD serve as a second line of defence. These interceptors must launch and strike within seconds, a race against gravity and time.

If the missile manages to get closer to its target, last-resort systems such as the US-made Patriot come into play. These short-range interceptors, with a reach of about 12 miles, are effective but can only protect very limited areas.

Why Can't Missile Defence Guarantee Safety?

Even after years of work and huge investments, missile defence systems are far from perfect. Israel, known to have one of the most advanced systems in the world, has also faced difficulties in recent weeks. Many Iranian missiles got past Israeli interceptors, leading to civilian casualties and infrastructural damage.

The problem isn't just about the accuracy of interception but also the availability of interceptors. Supplies are finite. In the words of defence analysts cited by The New York Times, missile defence remains a critical shield but not an impenetrable one.