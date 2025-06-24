Pics: Iran Launches New Wave Of Missiles Against Israel, 4 Killed

Donald Trump warned the two Middle East foes not to violate the truce deal.
At least four people were killed in the Southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva on Tuesday morning after an Iranian missile hit a residential building.
Iran launched a new wave of missiles after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would stop its attacks if Israel ended their airstrikes.
US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran has "now come into effect". He also warned the two Middle East foes not to violate the truce deal.
