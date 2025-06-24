Pics: Iran Launches New Wave Of Missiles Against Israel, 4 Killed

At least four people were killed in the Southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva on Tuesday morning after an Iranian missile hit a residential building.

Iran launched a new wave of missiles after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would stop its attacks if Israel ended their airstrikes.

Visuals from Be'er Sheva show residential complex being destroyed by the Iranian missile.

Photo Credit: AFP

Remains of burnt cars and trees could be seen outside the building where the warhead had hit.

Photo Credit: AFP

Iranian state media reported that Tehran launched five waves of missiles at Israel.

Photo Credit: AFP

The missiles were launched moments before a ceasefire between the two Middle East foes was expected to begin.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Air sirens were also sounded in Tel Aviv as Iran launched a barrage of missiles Tuesday morning.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Loud explosions were heard in the city as Israel was intercepting Iran's attacks.

Photo Credit: Reuters

US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran has "now come into effect". He also warned the two Middle East foes not to violate the truce deal.