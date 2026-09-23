Iran Goes Filmy To Mock Trump, Shares Clip From Telugu Movie

Iran's Embassy in Zimbabwe has used a clip of a Telugu action movie to mock US President Donald Trump's comments about annihilating Iran while claiming the country is not defenceless.

Continuing its trend of using memes to target the United States and its president, the embassy sarcastically accused the Trump administration of watching Bollywood movies instead of Hollywood.

"Trump talks about annihilating Iran. But he knows Iran is not defenseless. Since we informed they have recently been watching Bollywood instead of Hollywood", the embassy said in the post.

The 58-second clip, starring Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, from the movie Bhagavanth Kesari, shows an intense standoff scene between two groups of men armed with rifles, riot shields and other weapons.

Trump threatened to "annihilate" Iran during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday. Presenting what he framed as a "big decision" regarding the ongoing seven-month conflict, Trump stated he is weighing whether to allow a deal that would let Iran rebuild or to "annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly."

While addressing the UNGA, Trump questioned, "I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?"

Then added, "Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?"

US-Iran Talks Held For 3 Hours

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has traveled to New York and is scheduled to address the assembly on Wednesday in his first speech since the US and Israel launched the war in February.

A spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday Iran had maintained its negotiating stance in talks with US officials, demanding the United States end its blockade on Iranian ports and release Iran's frozen assets.

Esmail Baghaei said the indirect talks took place via Qatari mediators on the sidelines of the UNGA.

An Iranian delegation held first direct talks with senior US officials on the sidelines of the UNGA, hours after American President Donald Trump threatened to "annihilate" the Islamic republic if a deal isn't reached soon to end the nearly seven-month war.

The unexpected engagement between the longtime enemies came as the Iranian delegation went to New York for the annual UN meet. The US president said after his address that his chief envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, met for about three hours with the Iranian officials on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders.

Trump said it was "a very good meeting," and further talks were set to take place in "the near future." He later added that the Iranian officials were "not the highest level, but it's something."

Trump Open To Meeting Pezeshkian

Earlier Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump is open to meeting with Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, while he's in New York for the General Assembly.

"This is a president that will meet with anybody for the most part, because he believes that engaging with people is important if you're going to solve problems," Rubio said on NBC's "Today" show. "It doesn't mean you're going to end up agreeing with them, but it's important."

As a charter member of the United Nations, Iran has participated in this global diplomatic forum for decades, represented most recently by Pezeshkian and formerly by Ebrahim Raisi.

However, Iran's presence for the UNGA in New York, at a time when the US is at war with the Islamic Republic is unprecedented.

