Iran Embassy Dismisses Reports Of Khamenei Leaving Country Amid Protests

Iran is currently facing a deep political and social crisis. A recent media report claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, is preparing to leave the country along with 20 close family members amid growing anti-government protests. According to the report, this move would be considered if security forces or the military refuse to follow government orders. It was also suggested that Khamenei has assets and resources abroad, and his possible destination could be Moscow, Russia.

However, while this report stirred political debate, the Iranian Embassy in India has completely dismissed it as false and baseless. The embassy stated that even during the 12-day war with Israel, Khamenei did not leave the country. Therefore, the claim that he might flee due to protests is entirely unfounded. The embassy called it a lie spread by enemy nations and strongly condemned it.

Protests And Support Continue

In recent days, Iran has witnessed widespread protests across several cities against economic hardship, inflation, and unemployment. Shops have shut down in many areas, and normal life has been disrupted. Protesters are demanding concrete steps toward economic reforms and political freedom. On the other hand, rallies in support of the government are also taking place. In cities like Kerman, people have come out in large numbers to show solidarity with Khamenei and chant pro-government slogans. This reflects deep divisions within the country, though the government's grip on power still appears strong.

What's The Truth?

Some Iranian residents told NDTV that inflation is indeed a concern and they want it to come down. However, they emphasised that they are not against Khamenei. According to them, those opposing Khamenei are aligned with Shah Reza Pahlavi's supporters and foreign adversaries.

Meanwhile, Islamic scholar Maulana Zamir Jafri from Qom pointed out that Khamenei recently addressed the public on January 3, proving he is still actively engaged. "Things are largely normal in Tehran," he said, adding that reports of Khamenei fleeing abroad are completely false. "The report cited unnamed sources without any concrete evidence. I urge the Indian media not to publish such news without verified sources," he said.

What Lies Ahead?

Iran stands at a critical juncture. On one side is public anger and growing protests; on the other, strong support for the ruling establishment. For now, reports of Khamenei leaving the country appear to be mere rumours. However, the situation underscores the deepening political instability in Iran. The coming days will be crucial in determining how the government handles dissent and whether stability can be restored.