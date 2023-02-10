Iran Alleges "Israeli Mercenaries" Behind Military Site Attack: Report

Iran's security forces have arrested the "main perpetrators" of a drone attack this month on a military site in the central city of Isfahan.

Iran has arrested the "main perpetrators" of a drone attack on a military site. (Representational)

Dubai:

Iran's security forces have arrested the "main perpetrators" of a drone attack this month on a military site in the central city of Isfahan, in which Israeli "mercenaries" were involved, state media reported on Friday.

"The main perpetrators of the unsuccessful attempt to sabotage a Defence Ministry industrial centre in Isfahan on February 1, have been identified and arrested," the state news agency IRNA said. "So far, the involvement of mercenaries of the ...Zionist regime (Israel) in that act has been proven."

