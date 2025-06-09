Wall Street Investors Wait And Watch As US, China Hold Trade Talks In UK

Wall Street stocks were little changed early Monday as investors awaited details from trade talks between the United States and China in London.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.1 percent to 42,710.60, while the broad-based S&P 500 Index was flat at 5,999.11.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index crept up 0.1 percent to 19,550.16.

There is "some optimism that momentum could be maintained" in the markets, with the S&P 500 not far from a new all-time high, said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.

"But we'll have to wait and see whether the economic data, the trade negotiations will continue to be supportive," he added.

On Monday, representatives from the world's two biggest economies gathered in London for trade talks.

A US delegation led by Treasury chief Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer began a round of negotiations with a team headed by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

All eyes are on whether both sides can reach a longer-lasting truce, after temporarily de-escalating staggeringly high tariffs in May.

But tensions over export controls underscore the challenges that both countries are grappling with.

Markets will also be monitoring US inflation figures due midweek.

Among individual companies, shares of Warner Bros. Discovery surged more than 12 percent in early trading after it announced Monday that it will split into two companies as it seeks to build up its streaming business.

