'Invasion Of Ukraine Unacceptable': Canada Imposes Sanctions On Russia

Canada says it will ban Canadians from engaging in purchases of Russian sovereign debt.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced economic sanctions on Russia, saying Moscow's actions against Ukraine were "a further invasion of a sovereign state, and it is completely unacceptable."

"We will ban Canadians from engaging in purchases of Russian sovereign debt. And we will apply additional sanctions on to state-backed Russian banks and prevent any financial dealings with them," Trudeau said, announcing a series of measures.

