'Invasion Of Ukraine Unacceptable': Canada Imposes Sanctions On Russia

Canada says it we will apply additional sanctions on to state-backed Russian banks and prevent any financial dealings with them.

Canada says it will ban Canadians from engaging in purchases of Russian sovereign debt.

Montreal, Canada:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced economic sanctions on Russia, saying Moscow's actions against Ukraine were "a further invasion of a sovereign state, and it is completely unacceptable."

"We will ban Canadians from engaging in purchases of Russian sovereign debt. And we will apply additional sanctions on to state-backed Russian banks and prevent any financial dealings with them," Trudeau said, announcing a series of measures.

