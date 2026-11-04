Internet Praises US Couple Who Refused To Abandon Their Dog In Severe Flash Flooding

A couple stuck in severe flash flooding near Oak Creek in Sedona, Arizona, refused to abandon their pet dog; they came up with a creative solution to save him. According to People magazine, Alexander Dale, his wife, and about nine guests staying at their rental properties found themselves completely cut off as muddy water from the nearby creek bed began rising rapidly. With nowhere to run, the group had no choice but to climb onto the roof of the home. The case was also shared on social media platforms, and online users praised the couple.

"We didn't know what to do," Dale said. "We couldn't go anywhere."

For roughly three hours, they waited anxiously until an emergency rescue helicopter finally arrived to airlift them to safety. However, a new hurdle emerged when the rescue crew informed Dale that they did not carry standard K-9 harnesses on board, meaning they weren't sure how to safely hoist the family dog up into the aircraft.

"There was a helicopter, and it had this huge rope on it, this huge line," he said, recalling how emergency responders helped to strap everyone into harnesses and fly them out - but there was just one problem for the family.

"[A rescue worker] told me, 'Well, we don't have a harness for a canine, so I don't know if we can take him,'" Dale shared, referring to their pet. “So I'm like, ‘What do we do?' ”

Not willing to take no for an answer, Dale grabbed three separate standard harnesses, securely strapped them together to fit the dog properly, and managed to secure the animal.

"We put like three of them on him and strapped it all together," Dale said. "I was sitting in this harness basically holding my dog, praying he doesn't go anywhere."

Emergency responders and local authorities noted that the fast-moving waters forced several hasty evacuations in the area. Fortunately, no injuries or deaths were reported.