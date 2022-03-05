International Women's Day 2022: Date And This Year's Theme

UN Women, in a statement, said that the year 2022 is "pivotal for achieving gender equality".

"Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow" is this year's theme for International Women's Day. It is observed on March 8. The day celebrates the achievements and contributions of women and girls in different spheres. The day also spreads awareness about women's empowerment and gender parity.

Date

The first International Women's Day celebration took place in the year 1911. Since then, it has been marked every year on March 8.

International Women's Day: Inspiration Quotes by Women

1.When I hear about negative and false attacks, I really don't invest any energy in them, because I know who I am - Michelle Obama, Former First Lady Of The United States Of America

2.The path from dreams to success does exist. May you have the vision to find it, the courage to get on to it, and the perseverance to follow it –Kalpana Chawla

3.A girl should be two things: who and what she wants - Coco Chanel

4.When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful - Malala Yousafzai

5.Don't let anyone tell you you're weak because you're a woman - Mary Kom