International Women’s Day 2021 Tomorrow; Know History, Significance, Theme

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. First held in 1911, the International Women’s Day is celebrated across the world to recognise women's achievements, raise awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity and fundraise for female-focused charities.

International Women's Day aims to highlight and recognise the achievements of women in different spheres while also bringing attention to important issues including gender discrimination that exist even today.

International Women’s Day 2021 Theme

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is “Choose To Challenge”. A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change. “So let's all #ChooseToChallenge,” read an official statement.

International Women’s Day History

International Women’s Day : Significance

International Women’s Day 2021: Inspiring And Empowering Quotes By Women

The path from dreams to success does exist. - Kalpana Chawla

Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it. - Helen Keller

Don't let anyone tell you you're weak because you're a woman. - Mary Kom