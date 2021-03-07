International Women’s Day 2021 Tomorrow; Know History, Significance, Theme

  • Home
International Women’s Day 2021: The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is “Choose To Challenge”. The day celebrated to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 7, 2021 7:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. First held in 1911, the International Women’s Day is celebrated across the world to recognise women's achievements, raise awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity and fundraise for female-focused charities.

International Women's Day aims to highlight and recognise the achievements of women in different spheres while also bringing attention to important issues including gender discrimination that exist even today.

International Women’s Day 2021 Theme

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is “Choose To Challenge”. A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change. “So let's all #ChooseToChallenge,” read an official statement.

International Women’s Day History

First celebrated in 1911, the International Women’s Day is held across the world to recognise women's achievements, raise awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity and fundraise for female-focused charities.

International Women’s Day : Significance

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Organisations including colleges and institutions across the world also celebrate International Women’s Day by organising public speeches, rallies, exhibitions, workshops and seminars on themes and concepts, debates, quiz competitions and lectures.

International Women’s Day 2021: Inspiring And Empowering Quotes By Women

The path from dreams to success does exist. - Kalpana Chawla

Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it. - Helen Keller

Don't let anyone tell you you're weak because you're a woman. - Mary Kom

