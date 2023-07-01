International Joke Day 2023: Hilarious Messages To Send Your Loved Ones

International Joke Day is observed on July 1

International Joke Day is observed on July 1. It is celebrated as the light heartened occasion, which is dedicated to the art of humour and laughter. The day aims to make people take out a few minutes from their schedule for joy and celebrate the laughter together.

Abiding by the saying that “laughter is the best medicine”, International Joke Day provides much-needed respite amid our busy and stressful lives through jokes.

On this occasion, social media is abuzz, with users acknowledging the day. Twitter is flooded with innumerable memes.

Let's take a look at some of it:

Happy international joke day!

Time to tell all my co-workers bad candy jokes pic.twitter.com/CL1n7xSOWf — ✨️Maxxie✨️ (@MaxxieArts) June 28, 2023

While wishing the users, the official Twitter page of Yash Raj Films wrote, “Always look for the one that makes your life very jokey. International Joke Day.”

Always look for the one that makes your life very jokey ???? #InternationalJokeDaypic.twitter.com/d32qJITUxQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 1, 2023

Here are a few jokes to send your loved ones about the occasion.

- What is a tornado's favourite game to play? Twister.

- Grandma: Back in our days, you could buy bread, milk, soaps, spices, eggs, and meat, all for a dollar. Little Kid: You can't do that now. They have CCTVs everywhere!

- What do dentists call their X-rays? Tooth pics!

- What lights up a soccer stadium? A soccer match.

- Why did the scarecrow win an award? It was outstanding in the field.

- How do you stay warm in any room? Hang out in the corner, it's always 90 degrees.

- Why was 6 afraid of 7? Because 7 ate 9!

- Why was the man waiting near the signal with bread and butter in his hand? Because he heard there was going to be a traffic jam.

- You can't trust atoms. They make up everything!