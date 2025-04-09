Philippine Politician Offers To Sleep With "Lonely, Singe Mothers" In Campaign Speech, Faces Backlash

A Filipino congressional candidate is facing backlash for alleged misogynistic comments made during his campaign, which may lead to his disqualification from the May elections. During a speech on April 3, Christian Sia, a lawyer-turned-politician and congressional candidate from Pasig City, made remarks about his assistant's physical appearance and comments about single mothers, which many have deemed "sexist and degrading."

Last week, the election authority sent Mr. Sia an initial show cause notice following his offer to sleep with single mothers, a statement he subsequently described as a joke. "Any lonely, single mother who is still having her period, let me be clear, she should still be having her period, I will sleep with her for one night," he said.

Women's rights organizations condemned his statement, arguing that Mr. Sia's comment trivialised the challenges faced by single parents, turning their struggles into a crude punchline. On Friday, Mr. Sia issued an apology, asserting that his supporters should direct their frustration at the individual who posted the video, which he claimed omitted the moment when the audience supposedly laughed at his remark.

He claimed his remark was meant to add "shock" value to his speech. Mr Sia later apologized, stating, "If I hurt your feelings, I apologize".

The women's rights organization Gabriela has submitted a letter to Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo of the Philippines, pressing the Supreme Court to disbar Mr. Sia due to his remark. The group said Mr Sia's apology was "wanting of any ounce of sincerity and evidently was merely an afterthought to troubleshoot the public uproar and backlash that he created".

"It is an attack against the dignity of every woman and a clear disrespect for the pain and struggle every single mother endures day to day. With Sia, there will be no safe space for women – whether in or outside the courtroom," the statement added.

Elizabeth Angsioco, chairperson of the Democratic Socialist Women of the Philippines, said that candidates making such remarks are more inclined to propose misogynistic legislation or obstruct initiatives supporting women.

On Tuesday, Pasig councilor candidate Shamcey Supsup-Lee declared her resignation from the team of mayoral hopeful Sarah Discaya, which includes Mr. Sia as a member. "As a woman and a mother, I do not tolerate statements – whether made in jest or in earnest – that diminish or disrespect women. I believe we all have moments to learn from, and I hope this becomes one of them,” Ms Lee said.