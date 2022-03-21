International Day Of Forests 2022: Date, Theme, History And Significance

Forests are home to about 80 per cent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity

The world celebrates the International Day of Forests on March 21 every year with the aim to increase awareness about the unprecedented role forests play in sustaining lives on this planet. Forests provide food, water, and shelter to animals and human beings. They reduce the impact of events threatening to life, such as floods and climate change.

According to the United Nations, forests are home to about 80 per cent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity, with more than 60,000 tree species. Yet, we are losing 10 million hectares of forest — about the size of Iceland — each year.

History

The United Nations General Assembly declared March 21 as International Day of Forests in 2012 to honour and promote awareness about the value of all types of forests. The declaration encouraged governments to organise citizens to carry out activities such as tree-planting campaigns at all levels. These activities are carried out in conjunction with governments and other organisations by the United Nations Forum on Forests and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

Theme

The International Day of Forests is celebrated with a particular theme every year. The theme for 2022 is ‘Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption'.

Forest sustainable management and resource use are critical to preventing climate change and contributing to present and future generations' prosperity and well-being. Forests are also important for poverty alleviation. Despite these priceless environmental, economic, social, and health benefits, global deforestation continues at an alarming rate.

The United Nations also created a video emphasising the value of wood and how it can be used as a renewable resource when forests are managed sustainably.

Significance

Forests cover 30 percent of the Earth's surface. They are sources of clean air and water. According to a UN study, forests can lift one billion people out of poverty. They can also create an additional 80 million green jobs.

The UN agency on climate change, IPCC, revealed the deadly consequences of climate change across the world in the coming decades. So, this day becomes acutely significant to encourage leaders to muster the political will to address one of the most pressing challenges of our times by at least increasing the green cover at a time when the loss of agricultural land is occurring 30-35 times faster than previously estimated. Around 10 million hectares are lost every year, affecting poor communities around the world.

Also, forests act as shields from zoonotic diseases. In fact, one out of three outbreaks of new and emerging diseases are linked to deforestation and other land-use changes.