International Beer Day 2021: Here's All You Need to Know About The Day

International Beer Day 2021: The day falls on August 6 this year.

One of the weekends has to be chilling with your loved ones over a frosty mug of beer. Nothing spells bonding time with friends than a mug of beer with your favourite bar snacks in tow. So how about setting aside a special day to celebrate the beverage that can make even the dullest of days brighter? Well, that is exactly what the first Friday of August is for. The day, every year, is celebrated as International Beer Day (IBD) and serves as the perfect occasion to enjoy a big mug of beer, guilt-free.

This year, the world will be celebrating one of the world's oldest and most popular alcoholic drinks, on August 6. It all began in California, US, in 2007 when a man named Jesse Avshalomov decided that beer and its makers deserved a day of honour. For the first five years, till 2012, August 5 was set aside for this purpose. However, according to the IBD website, the founder took a public poll that opted for the first Friday of August instead of a specific date to celebrate the day. Given how Friday marked the beginning of the weekend, it seemed like the best fit to enjoy the beverage.

There are three purposes to the day -- to gather with friends and enjoy beer; to celebrate the people who brew and serve it; to celebrate the beers of all nations and cultures. The month of August was chosen due to its “summer weather and distance from other beer celebrations.”

There are several ways to celebrate the special day.

1.You can always call over your friends and family and indulge in some good beer.

2.Given the pandemic, it is likely that most people will prefer remaining indoors. However, if you live in an area that allows you to visit bars and restaurants, you can always look for bars that are hosting special IBD events or beer tasting sessions.

3.Additionally, you can also perhaps help a local brewer or small-scale brewery in another city by using the occasion to try a beer from another region and have it shipped to your place.

