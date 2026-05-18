Inside Small UK Operations Room Handling Persian Gulf Ship Emergencies

The first call for ships under attack in the Persian Gulf is not made to London or Dubai but to a small operations centre in a UK seaside town.

The centre is home to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a body linked to the Royal Navy that keeps watch over shipping routes in the Red Sea, Persian Gulf, and northern Indian Ocean. Despite handling major international maritime emergencies, the centre is run by a very small team of only 18 people.

Whenever commercial vessels come under attack or face security threats in the region, captains often contact the UKMTO first for guidance and emergency coordination, according to CNN.

Commander Jo Black, who leads operations at the UKMTO, said the situation can become tense within seconds after an emergency call comes from a ship in the Persian Gulf.

"The vessel may be actively under attack. You may hear alarms and sirens in the background. On occasion, we've even heard gunfire," she said.

The staff members handling these emergencies are called "watchkeepers." Their first job is to stay in contact with the ship under threat and understand exactly what is happening. At the same time, they alert other ships nearby, warning them about the danger in the area and asking whether they can provide help or share information about what they are seeing.

The UKMTO team also contacts the shipping company that owns the vessel, along with local coastguards and military forces operating in the region.

The staff work in 12-hour shifts to ensure the centre operates around the clock. Usually, only three watchkeepers are on duty at one time, sometimes with an analyst helping them assess the situation.

Black said that anyone calling the UKMTO will always receive a response. However, she explained that it cannot guarantee to protect the ship immediately.

"We can't guarantee that there will be an international community available to respond directly, but we will ensure your information is shared with as wide an audience as possible to try to generate a response," she stated.

"We take great pains to quickly but efficiently verify information that's received to us," Black added.

The number of distress calls has skyrocketed in recent months after Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz following US-Israeli strikes on the country more than two months ago. It has recorded 44 incidents since the war began on February 28.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important oil shipping routes, connecting the Persian Gulf to global markets.

Black said some ships have faced missile attacks allegedly linked to Iran, while others have been targeted by drones. In some cases, fast attack boats have surrounded vessels moving through the area.