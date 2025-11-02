Inside Sandringham: The Historic Estate Where Ex-Royal Andrew Will Now Live

Former Prince Andrew - now formally known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor - has been stripped of his royal titles and ordered to leave his long-time home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Following a decision by King Charles III, the former Duke of York will be relocated to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, one of the King's private properties.

His royal titles and honours are being formally stripped, his 75-year lease on the 30-room Royal Lodge has been revoked, and he now faces life in quiet isolation at one of the crown's most storied country properties.

Andrew is not expected to live in the main Sandringham House, which remains reserved for King Charles. Instead, several smaller homes on the Norfolk estate are being considered for him. These include York Cottage, once gifted to King George V and Queen Mary; Gardens House, a red-brick Edwardian home now used as a holiday let; and The Folly, a restored 19th-century hunting lodge with sweeping views. Park House, Princess Diana's childhood home, and Wood Farm, where Prince Philip retired, are also possibilities, though less likely. Anmer Hall, the residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has been ruled out entirely.

About Sandringham

Sandringham sits roughly 160 km north of London in the Norfolk countryside, covering over 20,000 acres of parkland, gardens, woodlands, and farmland. Purchased in 1862 by Queen Victoria for her son, the future Edward VII, it has been the private home of six generations of monarchs.

It remains one of the few royal residences not owned by the Crown Estate but privately by the sovereign, meaning King Charles has the authority to decide who may live there.

For over 150 years, Sandringham has been a retreat for Britain's royals, a place of Christmas gatherings and family milestones. The estate's church, St. Mary Magdalene, is where the Windsors famously attend service each Christmas morning.

Royal Tradition

The Sandringham House was completed in 1870. It features a ballroom, guest quarters, and later renovations under multiple monarchs. King George V once declared it “the place I love better than anywhere else in the world,” while his son, King George VI, wrote that he had “always been happy here.”

It was at Sandringham that Queen Elizabeth II recorded her first televised Christmas broadcast in 1957, and it was her most cherished sanctuary until her death. The surrounding estate includes an organic farm, a sawmill, and dozens of cottages and properties spread across local parishes.

Sandringham Estate Today

Today, Sandringham doubles as both a royal residence and a public attraction. Visitors can tour the house and gardens, explore its 600-acre royal park, or enjoy afternoon tea in the estate's courtyard.

Unlike Windsor's Royal Lodge, which is part of the Crown Estate, Sandringham is privately owned by the King. Andrew's relocation will be financed privately by Charles, who is also expected to provide limited financial support for his brother's upkeep.

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's ex-wife and long-time housemate, will make her own living arrangements and will not join him in Norfolk. Their two corgis, Muick and Sandy, once owned by late Queen Elizabeth II, are expected to remain in the family's care.