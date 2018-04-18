Inside China's $1 Billion Port Where Ships Don't Want to Stop

Hambantota port has a long way to go before it worries competitors in Singapore, Malaysia, Middle East.

Maersk Line, the world's largest container carrier, is waiting for Hambantota's operator to offer a "firm value proposition" for clients.

Tissa Wickramasinghe said it had already nearly doubled the number of ships visiting the port.

Plans are also afoot to build a logistics and industrial zone next to the Hambantota port.

On a recent afternoon at the Hambantota port, vehicle traffic was nearly non-existent.