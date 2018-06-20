Inside Blair House, The US President's Most Exclusive Guesthouse

Foreign dignitaries consider it an honour to be invited to the Blair House.

Presidential portraits also adorn the walls of Blair House.



Official overnight guests include chiefs of state and heads of government, such as Charles de Gaulle, Lech Walesa and Queen Elizabeth II plus their delegations, and also presidents-elect in the days just before moving into the White House. Donald Trump and his family spent the night before his inauguration. It also serves as a residence for the family of a former president during a state funeral, and a place where they receive visitors, as Nancy Reagan did in 2004 in the Truman Study. The house hosts high-level summits, dinners and receptions of presidents, vice presidents, Cabinet secretaries and foreign-policy power players.

The Lee Dining Room has a blue and white decor themse.

Drawing rooms such as these are often used to host official receptions.



The adjoining houses became the original president's guesthouse, thanks to first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who, as the story goes, convinced her husband that they must have one. Visiting British Prime Minister Winston Churchill liked to roam the White House halls in his nightshirt smoking a cigar. After she ran into Churchill in the wee hours looking for the president, the first lady had had enough.

Thomas Pheasent was the latest designer to be brought on to make changes to the house.