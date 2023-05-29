Influencers Pose With Snakes And Baby Crocodiles At Australian Night Club, Spark Outrage

The images were removed from the venues account after criticism

A Melbourne nightclub is being investigated for bringing live reptiles and a baby crocodile for its relaunch over the weekend, Guardian reported. The club named Two Wrongs, located on Chapel Street in South Yarra had a relaunch party where several social media influencers were invited.

Photos of the launch party which have gone viral showed influencers posing with snakes and baby crocodiles on Saturday night.

The images were removed from the venue's account after criticism from social media users, however, many took screenshots of the pictures before they were taken down.

While model Morgan Waterhouse was seen cradling a tiny crocodile, another photo showed him with a large snake wrapped around his neck. Another influencer named Britt Reukers, was meanwhile, seen kissing one of the baby Crocs. Yet another photo showed two models posing for pictures with a snake draped across their shoulders.

Reacting to one of the pictures, one user said, ''Use of animals as a promotional tool in an incredibly frightening environment for them is disgusting and cruel.''

''Literally disgusting! People and companies will do anything for publicity these days,'' another said.

Some guests who attended the event also reported the matter to RSPCA Victoria, who referred the matter to the Victorian Department of Energy, Environment, and Climate Action (Deeca).

An RSPCA spokesperson said reptiles ''are sensitive to vibrations and loud music'' and expressed concern that the animals were exposed to such an environment.

''Anyone with information about this incident or cases of wildlife crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Victoria,” the spokesperson said.

George Purcell, an MP from the Animal Justice party also wrote a letter to the minister for the environment, Ingrid Stitt, and requested prompt action.

“Animals have no place in nightclubs. The government and environment department must use this opportunity to send a strong message that animals are not props to be passed around for photo opportunities and ensure this never happens again," read her letter.