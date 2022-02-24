Students' Cellphones Seized By Teachers in Indonesia, Thrown Into Fire

Social media users have reacted angrily after watching the video.

A group of teachers in Indonesia has given the toughest punishment possible to students who bring mobile phones to schools. They confiscated the phones from the students and threw them into fire.

The video of the incident surfaced on social media platform Instagram on Monday and has been viewed lakhs of times since then.

The students are seen pleading the teachers to stop, but in vain. One of the teachers even threw an iPhone into the blaze in a barrel.

The video was shared on TikTok, Facebook and other social media platforms and went viral.

The posts, however, do not describe where the incident took place, but a few users said it took place at a boarding school.

User reacted angrily to the post, demanding that the teachers must be sued for damaging assets.

“The teacher is burning mobile phones? Can they do that?” said a user.

“The wisdom is to return these to their parents,” posted another with the handle bang_wanx.

Indonesian news websites reported that bringing mobile phones to school is banned. Social media users said there is a possibility that these students were warned but they did not listen after which this punishment followed.

Others asked teachers to be careful as mobile phones can explode when thrown into the fire.

In India too, there has been a huge debate around the issue. Those who want the cellphones to be banned in school say they create distraction and reduce physical interaction among students. But there are some students who say mobile phones come handy while taking notes and during emergencies, like coming back from school.