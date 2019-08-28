Indonesia Building New Capital As Jakarta Sinks Into Sea: 10 Facts

Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, is currently one of the fastest-sinking cities on earth. With 13 rivers flowing through it, the city is struggling with climate change and infrastructural burden.

World | Edited by (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: August 28, 2019 15:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indonesia Building New Capital As Jakarta Sinks Into Sea: 10 Facts

Groundwater extraction is one of the prime reasons for the sinking of Jakarta.

Megacity Jakarta is sinking at an alarming rate. Home to more than 1 crore people, the Indonesian capital sits on a swampy land with parts of it sinking by as much as 25 cm every year. If the current rate of sinking continues, one third of Jakarta could be submerged by 2050, suggest reports. For this reason, Indonesia plans to shift its capital base. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday revealed the new capital will be located in the island of Borneo. The new capital will be based partly in the district of Penajam Paser Utara and partly in the districts of Kutai Kertanegara of the East Kalimantan province, the official statement said.
Know Why Indonesia Plans To Shift Its Capital From Jakarta:
  1. Jakarta, established by Dutch colonists nearly 500 years ago, is currently one of the fastest-sinking cities on earth.
  2. Sitting on the shores of the Java Sea, one of the problems facing Jakarta is the rising sea levels. With 13 rivers flowing through it, the city is struggling with climate change and infrastructural burden.
  3. Excessive groundwater extraction is one of the prime reasons for the sinking of Jakarta, say environmental experts.
  4. Unchecked development, poor urban planning coupled with traffic jams and pollution are among other reasons for Indonesia to shift out its capital base.
  5. Jakarta is also at risk of earthquakes and high-tide seawater and storm water floods.
  6. The first warning signs for Jakarta came in 2007 when one of the city's worst floods got triggered by a regular tide. The devastating floods killed over 80 and displaced over 5 lakh people.
  7. Indonesia's new capital, which hasn't been named yet, will reduce burden on Jakarta. Located in the island of Borneo, the new capital is being planned on a 4,44,780-acre area.
  8. Indonesia President Joko Widodo plans to relocate 1.5 million civil servants working in Jakarta in 2024, reports news agency Reuters.
  9. The relocation of the capital will be funded partly by the government and partly through private investments and public-private partnerships.
  10. The yet-to-be-build capital is home to major mining activities and rainforests. It is also one of the few places where orangutans live in their natural habitat. Environmentalists fear that relocation may disturb the ecological balance.

(With inputs from agencies)





Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

jakartaindonesiajakarta sinking

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
KashmirChidambaramSitaram YechuryRahul GandhiAmazon FireYoga PoseAsteroidITR FilingPNR StatusSahoo MovieRenault TriberOppo Reno 2Realme XTTriber

................................ Advertisement ................................