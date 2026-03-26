In 2025, India's Carbon Emissions Grew At Slowest Pace In Over Two Decades: Report

India's carbon dioxide emissions grew 0.7 per cent in 2025, the slowest annual increase in more than two decades, data from a research analysis showed, as record clean-energy additions and weak power demand curbed the rise in fossil-fuel use.

Here are some details:

This is a sharp slowdown from the growth of 4 per cent to 11 per cent in the preceding four years, excluding the impact of Covid in 2020, according to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air for UK-based climate website Carbon Brief.

Power sector emissions fell 3.8 per cent in 2025 on clean energy additions and weak electricity demand.

India added 47 gigawatt (GW) of solar, 6.3 GW of wind, 4GW of hydropower and 0.6 GW of nuclear power in 2025.

India's coal-fired power output dropped for the first time outside the Covid period, since 1973.

Carbon dioxide emissions went up slightly year-on-year in 2025, as increases from steel and cement offset fall in coal power.

In comparison, China's carbon dioxide emissions fell by 0.3 per cent year-on-year in 2025.



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