Indian Woman In US Caught Stealing From Target Store, Video Goes Viral

An Indian woman was caught shoplifting at a Target store in the US earlier this year, a viral video showed.

The clip, dated January 15, shows the woman sobbing, choking, and gasping for breath while officers tried to question her. At the beginning of the exchange, an officer told her, "Right now you're not free to leave."

As she struggled to breathe, police urged her to calm down. One officer said, "Do me a favour, take a big breath as deep in as you can. You gotta take a deep breath. Do not hyperventilate. Cause I gotta be able to talk to you, and I can't talk to you with you breathing like that."

Asked whether she spoke English, the woman replied, "Not very good."

Police then asked about her primary language. She answered, "Gujarati," and confirmed she was from India.

She told the officers she did not require an interpreter. The police further inquired whether she had any medical conditions, given her state of hyperventilation.

During the questioning, store staff showed the officers CCTV footage of the woman walking past the checkout with a cart full of goods.

"So she just put everything in the cart and then just walked past," one officer remarked, to which a staff member responded, "Just walked straight out."

During questioning, the woman revealed she had a Washington-issued driver's license. Store staff also said she was a regular customer, but this was the first time she had been caught shoplifting.

The woman admitted she intended to resell some of the items taken from the store. Officers informed her she would need to appear in court in connection with the case.

In July, another Indian woman was investigated in the US for allegedly stealing merchandise worth about Rs 1.1 lakh from a Target in Illinois. She reportedly spent more than seven hours inside the store before attempting to leave with a cart full of unpaid items.

Police bodycam footage showed the woman apologising and offering to pay, saying, "I am really sorry to bother you if it is. I am not from this country. I am not going to stay here." A police officer responded, "Are you allowed to steal things in India? I did not think so."

After reviewing the bill, authorities handcuffed her and took her to the station.