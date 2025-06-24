Indian Student In UK Breaks Into Woman's Room, Masturbates On Bed, Toys

An Indian civil engineering student at Northumbria University in the UK has received a suspended prison sentence after breaking into a fellow undergraduate's room and masturbating on her bed and belongings.

Udkarsh Yadav, 18, used a gym keycard that had been incorrectly set up by university administration to gain unauthorised access to student rooms, including that of a first-year undergraduate.

The woman returned to her university accommodation after the Christmas break to discover a "crusted white substance" on her bedcover and teddy bears, UK Express reported.

Yadav admitted to ejaculating on the bed and toys, telling police he had been "overcome with desire" and was aware the keycard provided access to all rooms. DNA evidence collected from the scene confirmed his involvement.

The incident, described by prosecutors as deeply traumatic for the woman, led to charges of burglary with intent to cause criminal damage. Disturbed by the intrusion and the sexual nature of the act, she moved out and stayed with a friend.

"This was her first time away from home. She was left shaken over the thought you masturbated while looking at pictures of her on the wall," said Judge Mark McKone KC during sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court.

Yadav, who had no prior criminal record, was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years. This means he will not serve time in prison unless he commits another offence within the next two years. He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, undergo rehabilitation programmes, and pay 117 Pounds (around Rs 14,000) in compensation for the damaged toys and bedding.

"I don't think I have ever come across anything like this before. It really is hard to imagine what was going through the defendant's mind. This was a disgusting and selfish thing to do," the judge said.

Defending Yadav, barrister Shada Mellor said the offence was "wholly out of character" and attributed it to immaturity. She added that Yadav had come to the UK to pursue academic and professional success, and now faces possible expulsion and deportation if his student visa is revoked.

The university has since moved Yadav to alternative accommodation and is reviewing his status as a student.

A Northumbria University spokesperson said the keycard error had been resolved and "more stringent controls" have since been put in place by the accommodation provider. "Any student found in breach of university regulations will be subject to our robust disciplinary procedures," the spokesperson said. "The University continually reviews policies and procedures to ensure the ongoing safety and well-being of all our students."

