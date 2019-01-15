Indian-Origin White House Spokesman Quits To Join US Lobbying Firm

Raj Shah will become a partner at Ballard Media Group, the media arm of US lobbying firm Ballard Partners

A White House deputy spokesman who had been tasked with announcing the departure of officials in President Donald Trump's administration has himself become the latest to move on.

Raj Shah who is leaving will become a partner at Ballard Media Group, the communications arm of US lobbying firm Ballard Partners, which lists clients including the Gulf emirate of Qatar, Turkey's Halkbank and the Republic of Mali, the firm announced.

Trump's administration has been marked by a hemorrhage of cabinet members and top advisors, including Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, chief of staff John Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Mr Shah will lead the new Ballard Media Group with James Rubin, who was State Department spokesman during the presidency of Bill Clinton.

In a statement from Ballard announcing his appointment, Mr Shah said he was excited by the opportunity.

Mr Shah had been with Trump's team since the president's inauguration in January 2017, and sometimes handled journalist's questions at press conferences.

Ballard Partners said Mr Shah "oversaw strategy and communications" for the White House's ultimately successful effort to confirm Trump's conservative pick Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Along with cabinet members and advisors, Trump's communication team has also seen turnover. Sean Spicer was replaced as spokesman in July 2017 by Sarah Sander while communications director Hope Hicks, [resident Trump's top aide, resigned february last year.