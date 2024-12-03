Indian-Origin Man Speaks Up After Video Of Fight Inside Singapore Mall Goes Viral

An Indian-origin man who was recently involved in a confrontation with several people in a lift lobby in Singapore has come forward to share his side of the story. In a Facebook video, that has since been deleted, the man, identified as Suresh Vanaz, was seen shouting and being restrained by several men. The clip showed him falling over and hurling a backpack at another man. It suggested that the fight started when the man tried to help a wheelchair user enter the lift.

On Monday, Mr Vanaz took to Instagram to share his side of the story. In a video, he claimed that the Facebook video was edited for virality instead of showing his family's perspective. He explained that the altercation began when he was helping his wheelchair-bound brother out of the lift. He said that people did not give way when he began backing out of the lift and instead berated him. He also said that one man challenged him to a fight after he knocked into him on the way out, but backed down and fled the scene when he squared up.

Watch the video below:

Further, Mr Vanaz admitted that he got angry due to the other party's inconsiderate behaviour and that he had a similar experience when taking the lift with his wheelchair-bound brother. In the caption of his post, he also raised issues with the "keyboard warriors" who left unkind comments online without knowing his side of the story.

"Be mindful people, caregivers are going through stress in this Singapore situation here," he said.

In the comments section, users shared messages of encouragement and support and praised Mr Vanaz for standing up for his brother. Some users also shared their own experiences, highlighting the need for better etiquette while taking the life.

"i totally agree with u bro.. i am a caregiver myself with 2 wheelchair bound family members.. truely understsnd you.. and on behalf of the malay family, we are sorry.. God bless u bro," wrote one user.

"Firstly, I think Singapore should be passing out a rule that lifts has priority for wheelchair and prams and not for the normal people who can use the escalator to travel through the floors. Then this sort of problems will be curbed," suggested another.

"Hope your Brother was ok during the whole ordeal and not hurt in any way. A good reminder to everyone to always look at the bigger picture. Sending you greetings and gd vibes. It's def not easy being a caregiver- everyone needs to practice a little grace and kindness," committed a third user.