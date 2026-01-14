Indian-Origin Man Jailed For 12 Years For Duping Women Into Sexual Acts

A Singapore court on Tuesday sentenced an Indian-origin Malaysian man to 12 years in jail and 15 strokes of the cane for posing as a "sugar daddy" and duping three women into engaging in sexual acts with him, a media report said.

Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh, 38, has pending charges involving 13 other alleged victims, which will be dealt with later, reported the Straits Times newspaper.

Singh was married with children but went on to coerce the women - identified in court documents as PW1, PW2 and V3 - into engaging in sexual acts with him.

He often took on different personas online, often posing as wealthy Caucasian men.

Singh was charged in 2020 and sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bin termed Singh's crimes as depraved, sadistic and malicious, and said that a joint covert operation between the Singapore Police Force and Royal Malaysian Police Force was needed to apprehend him.

In 2025, Singh was sentenced to four and a half years in jail and ordered to pay compensation of SGD 7,000 (approximately USD 5,437) after he pleaded guilty to two cheating charges involving V3, a 52-year-old woman.

He matched with V3 on a dating platform in early May 2019.

Singh posed as "Michael Nolan", a rich American trader living on a yacht in Malaysia, and promised to pay her USD 20,000 (SGD26,000) per month to be his "girlfriend".

He had V3 engage in sexual acts with him and send explicit videos, but never paid her, the report said.

He committed offences against 31-year-old PW1 and 32-year-old PW2, similarly, posing as a Caucasian man, and he promised to pay the victims for sexual favours.

He also extorted the three victims, threatening to disseminate their explicit footage if they did not transfer him money.

Court documents stated that the victims suffered psychological harm, with the victim identified as PW1 later being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

