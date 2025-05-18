Indian-Origin Man Faces Backlash Over Call To Scrap H-1B Visa Programme

An Indian-origin man in the US has come under fire for publicly calling for all H-1B visas to expire and for visa holders to be sent back to their home countries.

"All H-1B visas should expire, the program should be ended, and visa holders should be sent back to their home countries. It has nothing to do with keeping America competitive. Our major national competitors don't bring in large numbers of foreign workers," Rohit Joy wrote on X.

Mr Joy made the remark in response to a post by Republican Congressman Rich McCormick, who had voiced support for expanding domestic visa renewals for H-1B and other low-risk visa holders.

"Last week, I joined a bipartisan push to expand domestic visa renewals for H-1B and other low-risk visa holders. It's time to modernise our visa system by reducing costs, boosting efficiency, and keeping America competitive," Mr McCormick had posted.

Many users, however, disagreed with Mr Joy.

"Absolutely not. The system has been completely abused and is directly responsible for Americans losing their jobs," a user wrote.

The H-1B visa programme in the US allows employers to hire skilled foreign workers in speciality occupations requiring at least a bachelor's degree.

H-1B visas are initially granted for three years and can be extended up to six years, with further extensions possible for those pursuing permanent residency.

The current rules require H-1B visa holders to travel to a US embassy in their home country for renewals, which can lead to delays and uncertainty.

To address this issue, a pilot programme was launched in 2024 to allow certain H-1B holders to renew their visas from within the US. The initiative was recommended by Indian-American entrepreneur Ajay Jain Bhutoria.

On May 15, Mr Bhutoria, who has played a key role in pushing for domestic visa renewals, shared an update on X, showing growing momentum for the idea again.

According to his official website, Mr Bhutoria has "over 25+ years of experience driving global change at every level: domestic politics, foreign relations, and global technology industry."

Mr Bhutoria wrote, "I'm thrilled to see bipartisan support for domestic visa renewal! The pilot programme, launched based on my recommendation to the WHIAANHPI Commission & implemented by the State Dept, is a step forward." Sharing the official US Congress document addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he added, "@SecRubio, domestic visa renewal is the right move. Happy to share details!"

The letter bore signatures of several Members of Congress, including Indian-origin representatives Suhas Subramanyam, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Ro Khanna, alongside Rich McCormick, Henry C 'Hank' Johnson Jr, Don Bacon, and Sanford D Bishop Jr.