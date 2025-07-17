Indian Origin Man Charged In Canada For Threatening To Kill Brampton Mayor

An Indian origin man was arrested in Canada for allegedly threatening to kill Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. Kanwarjot Singh Manoria, 29, was taken into custody by Peel Police on Tuesday and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to Brown.

Threats received via mail against Brown and his family were reported to police in late June, according to investigators. As a precaution, enhanced security measures were provided to ensure their safety while the matter was investigated.

Police believe Manoria acted alone and "is no longer an active threat to the mayor, his family or the community."

In an interview with CBC News, the lawmaker thanked police for their swift work and said it was a relief that the accused had been arrested. He also informed that the police do not know the motivation behind Manoria's actions, but said he'll carry on with his mayoral work as usual.

"It's part of the job, unfortunately, that when you're in public life, sometimes you attract attention that's not the attention you want ot attract," he said.

Earlier, Brown had alleged the threatening mail asked him to leave his role as mayor and the city, or he, his wife and his son would be killed.

On Wednesday, Manoria was produced before the Brampton court for a bail hearing, which was set at 10,000 Canadian dollars.

The Manoria's father paid the sum, requiring the accused to stay with him, according to a report by Global News. The bail terms also forbid the accused from contacting Brown or going within 200 metres of his family.

As the accused was leaving the courthouse, he reportedly abused a Global News reporter. When asked for comments, Manoria's lawyer said he wouldn't comment. But as he was getting into his car, he reportedly called the reporter a "dumb b****" and added, "I will stomp on your face."