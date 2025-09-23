Indian Origin Executives Appointed CEOs At 2 Major US Companies Amid H-1B Fee Hike

Two major US companies have appointed Indian-origin executives as CEOs, days after President Donald Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee hike.

Telecom giant T-Mobile appointed COO Srinivasan Gopalan as CEO starting November 1. He will succeed Mike Sievert. Mr Sievert, who has led the company since 2020, will transition to a newly created role as Vice Chairman.

Beer maker Molson Coors has appointed Rahul Goyal, its Chief Strategy Officer, as CEO effective October 1. Mr Goyal succeeds Gavin Hattersley, who will retire at the end of the year and serve in an advisory role through December 31 to ensure a smooth transition.

Who Is Srinivasan Gopalan?

Srinivasan Gopalan is an Indian-origin business executive. He has had a long career in India in telecommunications, finance, and technology, having held senior roles at Deutsche Telekom, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Capital One, Accenture, and Unilever.

At T-Mobile, he previously served as Chief Operating Officer. Mr Gopalan studied at St Stephen's College in New Delhi, and earned an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, as per his LinkedIn account.

He has an interest in cricket, blues music, running and enjoys attending live concerts.

Who Is Rahul Goyal?

Rahul Goyal is an Indian-origin business executive and currently the Chief Strategy Officer of Molson Coors.

He has been with Molson Coors since 2001, serving in a variety of strategic roles, including Vice President of Corporate Strategy and M&A, Chief Information Officer for the UK business, and Chief Financial Officer for the India business.

Before joining Molson Coors, Mr Goyal worked as an engineer in India, as per his LinkedIn.

He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Mysore University, and both an MBA and a Master of Science from the University of Denver.

Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Last week, the Trump administration introduced a $100,000 one-time fee for new H-1B visa applications. Effective September 21, it aimed to prioritise American workers over foreign labour. The fee applies only to new applicants within a year and does not affect existing visa holders or renewals, though exemptions may be granted if hiring a foreign worker serves the national interest.