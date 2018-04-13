Indian-Origin Chef Makes It To Prince Harry, Meghan Markel's Wedding Guest List

Rosie Ginday, born in UK to Punjabi parents, was invited to the royal wedding on May 19 in recognition of the impact they make in their community.
The 34-year-old is the founder of 'Miss Macaroon', a business that not only produces and sells 'macaroons' but also uses the profits they earn towards employment training opportunities for young people.
The royals were reportedly impressed by the Birmingham-based enterprise When they stopped by for a quick taste at her store during their Birmingham visit last month.
"It's really exciting to receive this invitation and be acknowledged in this way. They are using the occasion to shine a light on organisations working to improve their communities, which is fantastic," said Ms Ginday, who plans on sharing macaroons with guests at a picnic that is planned on the wedding day.
Her company's 'Macaroons that Make A Difference (MacsMAD)' 8-week training program helps in skill-building.
"This adds an entirely new and unique flavour to the macaroons, and one that can truly be savoured and enjoyed beyond the mere eating of the Miss Macaroon product itself, changing the world one macaroon at a time," reads Ms Ginday's company mission statement.
We're really excited that our founder @RosieGinday has been invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding in May! We're looking forward to be part of this joyous occasion. https://t.co/hUTzI9nnB7#HarryAndMeghan#RoyalWedding— Miss Macaroon (@iammissmacaroon) April 10, 2018
She created Miss Macaroon in 2011 from a desire to combine her passion for social enterprise and premium baking. She trained as a high-end pastry chef at University College Birmingham and moved on to working in Michelin starred kitchens across Britain before turning into an award-winning businesswoman.
Her business model is based on creating hand-crafted and gluten-free macaroons, as well as bespoke logo-printed macaroons for other businesses and designer brands for branding and event purposes.
She also owns Birmingham's first macaroon and prosecco bar, which was launched in the city in October 2016.
Ms Ginday will be among a select few guests to make the cut for a royal wedding ceremony, planned by Prince Harry, the fifth in line to Britain's throne, and his actress fiance Meghan Markle.
no "official list of political leaders" will be compiled, which means British Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump have been left out from the ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
The couple have also announced that guests should consider donations in place of wedding gifts, with Myna Mahila Foundation, an organisation that works with women in Mumbai's slums to provide them with employment opportunities, among the handful of charities chosen for the purpose.