Indian Man Calls Out "Sad Reality" Of US As Elderly Neighbour Dies Alone In Apartment

An Indian man living in the United States has shared a gut-wrenching story that showcases a "sad reality" of America as he revealed how an elderly neighbour died alone in his apartment. In an Instagram video, the user, named Sachin Sindhu, said that the 80-year-old man, identified as Shafar, had no family members living with him. He said he was probably the only one who knew him well.

Watch the video here:

While sharing the incident, Sindhu said he was concerned when he didn't hear from Shafar for a whole day. He decided to enter Shafar's apartment using spare keys and found him lying lifeless on his bed. The police were called, and Shafar was declared dead.

"No wife, no children living with him. I was probably the only one who knew him well," Sindhu said, further expressing his frustration and sadness about the lack of family culture in the US, where elderly people often live and die alone.

"One thing I really dislike about the USA is that families don't live together in US. There's no real sense of family culture. Parents don't want to live with their children, and children don't want to stay with their parents," he said.

Sachin compares Indian culture

Praising Indian culture, he said, "In India, we take care of our elders and stay connected with them, but that culture does not exist here. That is why many elderly people end up living and dying in isolation." He also stated that he told the police that if no one comes for him, he will arrange the funeral.

Social media reaction

Sachin's emotional post, which highlighted the importance of staying connected with loved ones, has resonated with many.

"Nice message brother... Appreciate your feelings," said one user.

"It's a very heart breaking situation for us my friend," another user wrote.

"Same thing happened at my apartment, my neighbour Paul passed away on Wednesday. I did talk with him like few days ago he was all good then dint see him for 2-3 days. Wednesday i returned from work there was Laporte county coronel officer at his house along with two other and they took his body. 2 days gone his car is also take away and everything gone. No family nothing its sad, he was good man," a third user shared another incident.