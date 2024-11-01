Indian Man Asks Selena Gomez to Chant '<i>Jai Shri Ram</i>'. Her Reaction

A recent video capturing an unusual interaction between an Indian man and pop star Selena Gomez has ignited a flurry of reactions online. In the viral clip, the man eagerly snaps a selfie with Ms Gomez before making a surprising request: please chant "Jai Shri Ram."

When Ms Gomez appears puzzled, the man attempts to clarify, adding, "India's best slogan - Jai Shri Ram." However, the 32-year-old Gomez, politely dismissive, responds with a simple, "Aww, thank you, honey."

The video was first shared by Instagram user Pallav Paliwal and has rapidly gained traction across social media platforms. Mr Paliwal captioned it, "One of our followers met Selena Gomez and she said 'Jai Shri Ram' on the occasion of Diwali."

According to his post, the exchange supposedly took place on Diwali. However, sharp-eyed viewers have identified Gomez's attire which she wore at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May.

This unusual request has sparked strong reactions online, with many users expressing their embarrassment and frustration. "I got levels of embarrassment I couldn't believe were possible," one user wrote on X.

Others were less restrained in their criticism. "Most pathetic thing I've seen all year," commented another. A third user added, "Even though I am not associated with these people, I got secondhand embarrassment from just watching this. What kind of incurable inferiority complex is this?!"

Mr Paliwal's original post on Instagram has garnered nearly 20,000 likes. On other platforms like X and Facebook, the video has fetched millions of views as well.