Indian Embassy In Argentina Launches Yoga Initiative For Local Police

The project was inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador to Argentina Dinesh Bhatia.

The Indian embassy on Thursday launched a collaborative project with the Argentine Federal Police to promote Yoga for the physical and mental well-being of the forces.

The project was inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador to Argentina Dinesh Bhatia, jointly with Juan C Hernandez, Chief of Argentine Federal Police and the dean of the Institute of the Argentine Federal Police, the Indian embassy informed in a tweet.

"Amb @dineshbhatia jointly with Juan C Hernandez, Chief of @PFAOficial & Dean of @iupfanoticias inaugurated Yoga Capacitation Project for physical & mental well-being of officials of Argentine Federal Police," the Indian embassy said in a tweet.

Notably, the Indian government has been popularizing Yoga at several international forums highlighting the associated health benefits of the activity.

On Tuesday, the second inter-ministerial meeting to discuss the celebration of International Day of Yoga (IDY)- 2022 was held in New Delhi.

Several Union Ministers attended the meeting and gave information about the activities being carried out by their ministries to create awareness about IDY-2022 and also gave suggestions to enhance the outreach.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on 21st June every year since 2015, following the adoption of a United Nations (UN) resolution on the same.

