Indian Embassy In Argentina Launches Yoga Initiative For Local Police

The Indian government has been popularizing Yoga at several international forums, highlighting the associated health benefits of the activity.

Buenos Aires:

The Indian embassy on Thursday launched a collaborative project with the Argentine Federal Police to promote Yoga for the physical and mental well-being of the forces.

The project was inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador to Argentina Dinesh Bhatia, jointly with Juan C Hernandez, Chief of Argentine Federal Police and the dean of the Institute of the Argentine Federal Police, the Indian embassy informed in a tweet.

"Amb @dineshbhatia jointly with Juan C Hernandez, Chief of @PFAOficial & Dean of @iupfanoticias inaugurated Yoga Capacitation Project for physical & mental well-being of officials of Argentine Federal Police," the Indian embassy said in a tweet.

Notably, the Indian government has been popularizing Yoga at several international forums highlighting the associated health benefits of the activity.

On Tuesday, the second inter-ministerial meeting to discuss the celebration of International Day of Yoga (IDY)- 2022 was held in New Delhi.

Several Union Ministers attended the meeting and gave information about the activities being carried out by their ministries to create awareness about IDY-2022 and also gave suggestions to enhance the outreach.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on 21st June every year since 2015, following the adoption of a United Nations (UN) resolution on the same.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.

