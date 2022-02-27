Indian Embassy 'Closely Monitoring' Developing Situation In Ukraine

Working to open up more borders with neighbouring countries for our citizens, said India

Indian embassy in Ukraine on Saturday said that the embassy is "closely monitoring" the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine and are in constant touch with the authorities on the safety of its citizens.

"Closely monitoring the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine. In constant touch with the authorities on the safety of our citizens. To all Indians who remain in Ukraine, we are with you," India in Ukraine tweeted.

The embassy also said, "Indian citizens have successfully been evacuated from Ukraine through Romania and shortly through Hungary. Working to open up more borders with neighbouring countries for our citizens. Please stay patient and safe."

Earlier, the first flight from Romania carrying Indian students, who had left the conflict situation in Ukraine, reached Mumbai as the efforts continued for the safe evacuation of Indians in the wake of Russia's military action in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)