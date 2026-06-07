Indian-American Sriram Krishnan Quits As White House AI Adviser After 18 Months

Sriram Krishnan, one of the highest-profile Indian-American technology advisers in the Trump administration, announced that he will leave his role at the White House at the end of this month after helping shape the administration's artificial intelligence strategy over the past 18 months.

In a statement posted on social media, Krishnan said he would take a break before returning to work on major AI-related challenges facing the United States.

"I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break I'll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI," he wrote.

Krishnan described his government service as "the privilege of a lifetime" and said it was "an honor to serve under President Donald Trump".

"Without his leadership, we would not be leading in the AI race," he said.

He also thanked White House AI and crypto adviser David Sacks, saying: "His continuing advocacy for America winning on AI has been and continues to be crucial."

Krishnan highlighted several initiatives he said he helped develop during his tenure. These included architecting and publishing the administration's American AI Action Plan, helping advance AI acceleration partnerships designed to strengthen the American AI ecosystem globally, and contributing to the National AI Policy Framework executive order.

He also pointed to his role in promoting American AI interests internationally through AI summits and diplomatic engagements.

"Advocating for the American AI stack with our allies globally (the AI summits in France and India, state visits to the UK, the Middle East and more)," he wrote.

Looking ahead, Krishnan said the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence presents major policy and infrastructure challenges.

"The past 18 months have given me a front row seat to this critical moment on AI facing America and our allies," he said.

"Whether it is energy, data centers or a clear path for Americans to experience the benefits of AI, there are many tough issues we all need to navigate together."

He added that he plans to focus on "building institutions that help tackle some of those challenges for America and its allies."

Responding to the announcement, David Sacks praised Krishnan's contributions to the administration's AI agenda and indicated that the Indian-American technology leader would continue to advise from outside government.

"It has been one of the great privileges of my time in the Administration to work so closely with you over the past 18 months," Sacks wrote.

"Your skills are genuinely unique: a rare combination of deep technical fluency in AI, sharp policy instincts, exceptional strategic thinking, and true diplomatic talent."

Sacks said Krishnan had co-authored the administration's AI Action Plan, helped advance AI acceleration partnerships, contributed to the National AI Policy Framework and represented American interests at international AI summits and state visits.

"It will be a huge loss for the administration, but I'm glad we'll continue working together with you as an outside adviser," Sacks said.

The departure marks the end of a significant chapter for Krishnan, who emerged as one of the most influential voices on AI policy inside the Trump White House and became a prominent link between Silicon Valley and Washington's technology agenda.

An Indian-American entrepreneur and technology executive, Krishnan previously held senior product and leadership roles at major technology companies, including Microsoft, X, Meta and Snap. He has also been a well-known investor and commentator on emerging technologies.

Artificial intelligence has become a central pillar of the Trump administration's technology and economic strategy, with officials arguing that maintaining US leadership in AI is critical to national security, economic competitiveness and technological innovation. Krishnan's work placed him at the centre of those efforts as Washington increasingly sought to shape global AI policy and infrastructure development.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)