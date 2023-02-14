Indian-American Nikki Haley To Run For US President: 5 Facts About Her

Nikki Haley is positioning herself as a changemaker who can reinvigorate a party and country she says have lost their way in recent years.

She had famously said that she would not challenge Trump if he ran again, before changing her stance, arguing the US needs to look towards a different path.

Before entering the presidential ballot, she has to win the Republican Party's presidential primary which will start in January next year. The presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024.

The 51-year-old was the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.