Indian-American Nikki Haley To Run For US President: 5 Facts About Her

Nikki Haley had famously said that she would not challenge Trump if he ran again, before changing her stance, arguing the US needs to look towards a different path.

Nikki Haley was the two-term Governor of South Carolina

New Delhi: Indian-American US politician Nikki Haley has announced she is running for US President in 2024. With this, she became the first Republican to challenge former US President Donald Trump in his bid for the White House.

5 Facts About Nikki Haley:

  1. Nikki Haley is positioning herself as a changemaker who can reinvigorate a party and country she says have lost their way in recent years.

  3. Before entering the presidential ballot, she  has to win the Republican Party's presidential primary which will start in January next year. The presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024.

  4. The 51-year-old was the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.

  5. At 39, Haley was the youngest governor in the US when she took office in January 2011, and made history as South Carolina's first female governor.



