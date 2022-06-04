Ukraine Slams France's Macron For 'Russia Not To Be Humiliated' Remark

Macron said despite Vladimir Putin's "historic" mistake, Russia should not be humiliated.

Kyiv criticised Saturday comments by French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently repeated that Moscow should not be humiliated to improve chances of diplomatically resolving the war in Ukraine.

"Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on social media, urging Russia instead to be "put in its place", to "bring peace and save lives".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)