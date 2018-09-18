India Delays Imposition Of Higher Tariffs On Some US Goods To November

In August, India said that it would raise tariffs on US goods on September 18

India has further delayed the implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to November 2, according to a government order.

In August, India said that it would raise tariffs on US goods on September 18.

New Delhi, incensed by Washington's refusal to exempt it from new tariffs, decided in June to raise import tax from August 4 on some US products, including almonds, walnuts and apples, and later delayed the move.

Trade differences between India and the United States have been rising since US President Donald Trump took office. Bilateral trade rose to $115 billion in 2016, but the Trump administration wants to reduce its $31 billion deficit with India, and is pressing New Delhi to ease trade barriers.

India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, in June decided to raise import duties on the commodity by 20 per cent, joining the European Union and China in retaliating against Trump's tariff hikes on steel and aluminium.

It had also planned to impose a 120 per cent duty on the import of walnuts in the strongest action yet against the United States.

India has proposed to buy petroleum products from the US to help narrow the trade deficit. The United States has also emerged as a top arms supplier to India and US companies are bidding for military aircraft deals worth billions of dollars.

