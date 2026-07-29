Everyone Knows Which Country Is "Stymying" SAARC, India Takes Dig At Pak

India has said that it favours strong regional cooperation and has been working towards it for several decades now and that people know which country and which activities are "stymying" South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Responding to queries during regular media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said any cooperation needs goodwill.

"When it comes to regional cooperation, India favours strong regional cooperation and has been working towards it for several decades now. Everyone in South Asia is aware of which country and what activities are actually stymying SAARC... After all, cooperation does require goodwill," Jaiswal said.

He was answering a query on appeal by Maldives to revive the SAARC process.

Pakistan's support to cross-border terrorism has stalled any dialogue with India. Pakistan has also been carrying out acts of aggression against Afghanistan.

SAARC grouping comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka..

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Sunday called for the revival of SAARC, urging member states to resolve differences via dialogue in the interest of the region.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Independence Day ceremony, celebrating 61 years of Maldives' Independence.

Muizzu referred to the current impasse within the SAARC grouping and reiterated that differences should be resolved through dialogue.

As per the statement, he called on SAARC member states to return to the negotiating table in the interest of regional peace and cooperation.

He added that the Maldives stands ready to serve as a mediator in order to break the deadlock being currently faced by the grouping.

In his wide-ranging remarks delivered in front of 113 diplomats representing 43 countries and international organisations, the Maldivian President also elaborated on the government's foreign policy, and called on the international community to resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue.

Earlier in July, Bangladesh also voiced its support towards deepening cooperation within South Asia and urged for bridging the gap between potential and performance.

Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed listed key measures to revive the body.

"The organisation needs stronger implementation capacity, greater financial strength, more effective specialised mechanisms and a practical culture of follow-up."Significantly, Obaed mentioned that Bangladesh is mulling, after conversations with member countries of SAARC, it would coordinate closer cooperation between the partner countries for "convening of a senior officials meeting and the possibility of a special session of the Council of Ministers," Obaed said.

Answering a query on India-China border trade, Jaiswal said that in August 2025, both sides had agreed that border trade through the three designated trading points, namely Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass, would be resumed and steps are being taken forward accordingly.

Answering another query, he said an invitation has been extended to the Prime Minister of Nepal to visit India.

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