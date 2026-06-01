India, Myanmar Vow Deeper Ties On Security, Trade And Connectivity

India and Myanmar on Monday pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation across security, trade and infrastructure as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing in New Delhi, culminating in a wide-ranging joint statement that signalled New Delhi's sustained engagement with its eastern neighbour despite the country's prolonged political crisis.

The visit, the President's first official trip to India, covered ground on connectivity projects, defence ties, border management and economic cooperation, with both sides framing Myanmar as a critical node in India's foreign policy architecture.

A Strategic Pivot Point

PM Modi explicitly positioned Myanmar at the intersection of three of India's signature foreign policy doctrines, Neighbourhood First, Act East, and the recently articulated MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) framework - underscoring New Delhi's view that stable ties with Naypyidaw are non-negotiable for its regional ambitions.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval both separately called on the Myanmar President, signalling the breadth of India's engagement and the weight New Delhi attaches to the relationship at this juncture.

Security Assurances and Border Management

In what is likely to be one of the most closely watched portions of the joint statement, President Min Aung Hlaing reiterated Myanmar's assurance that its territory would not be used against India's security interests. PM Modi, in turn, reaffirmed India's commitment to Myanmar's sovereignty and territorial integrity - a carefully worded endorsement at a time when the Myanmar military government faces active armed resistance across large stretches of its territory, including areas bordering India's northeast.

Both sides stressed the importance of preventing misuse of sovereign territory for activities threatening to either country's security - language that reflects New Delhi's long-standing concern about insurgent groups operating along the porous India-Myanmar border.

Connectivity and Trade

On the economic front, both sides revived emphasis on two long-delayed flagship projects: the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, both of which have faced significant delays due to funding, security and administrative hurdles. PM Modi underlined that completing these corridors was essential for fostering regional prosperity.

Trade facilitation also featured prominently. Both governments expressed support for the Rupee-Kyat bilateral settlement mechanism, which was operationalised in May 2024, noting steady growth in transaction volumes since its launch. Priority sectors for investment were identified as agro-processing, petroleum, energy and mining.

Earlier, at an India-Myanmar Business

Conclave jointly organised by UMFCCI and CII, Min Aung Hlaing delivered the keynote address, with business delegations from sectors including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, banking and logistics exploring commercial opportunities.

People-to-People and Capacity Building

PM Modi announced a significant expansion of the Mekong Ganga ICCR scholarships for Myanmar students, nearly tripling the annual allocation from 36 to 100 beginning 2026 - a move aimed at deepening educational and cultural linkages between the two countries.

The visit opened in Bodh Gaya, where the Myanmar President offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple, Mahabodhi Meditation Centre and Sujata Temple - a gesture intended to reaffirm the deep Buddhist and civilisational bonds that historically anchor the bilateral relationship.

Looking Ahead

The President extended a formal invitation to PM Modi to visit Myanmar at mutually convenient dates. Min Aung Hlaing is scheduled to travel to Mumbai on June 2-3 for meetings with Maharashtra's Governor and Chief Minister, alongside further business engagements - rounding off a visit that New Delhi has clearly choreographed to send a signal of normalcy and partnership.