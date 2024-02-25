India, Maldives, Sri Lanka Hold 'Dosti' Exercises In Indian Ocean

'Dosti' is a four-day trilateral exercise

Seeking to enhance maritime security and interoperability, coast guard personnel from India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka have embarked on a four-day trilateral exercise to identify emerging maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

Indian Coast Guard ship Samarth and ICGS Abhinav along with Sri Lanka Naval Ship Samudura reached here on Thursday for the exercise 'DOSTI-16' that is being held between February 22 and 25. Bangladesh is participating as an observer.

MNDF welcomes participating ships from India and Sri Lanka for the Trilateral Joint Exercise "DOSTI-16" from Feb 22-25. Coast Guards of Maldives, India, and Sri Lanka, along with observers from Bangladesh, join in this biennial event to enhance collaboration between the forces. pic.twitter.com/csAF51qTTl — Maldives National Defence Force (@MNDF_Official) February 22, 2024

Coast guard helicopter ICGS Dornier too is part of the trilateral exercise 'Dosti,' which Sri Lanka said aims to enhance cooperation, strengthen friendship, improve mutual operational capability, and develop interoperability among the Coast Guard personnel of India, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

The Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) late Thursday evening extended a warm welcome to ADG S Paramesh, Additional Director General of the Indian Coast Guard.

"Upon his (Paramesh) arrival at the VIA, Colonel Mohamed Saleem, Commandant of MNDF Coast Guard, greeted him," a post on X by MNDF said.

"Commanding Officers of both ICG ships called on Commandant MNDF CG and discussed mutual avenues of cooperative engagements," the Indian Coast Guard said in a post on X.

The ICG ships would participate in a series of activities and take part in a joint sea exercise with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard and Maldives National Defence Force.

The Indian Mission in Maldives described the 16th edition of the India-Maldives-Srilanka trilateral exercise 'Dosti' as a "regional synergy to enhance maritime security & interoperability!"

Earlier, a release from the Sri Lankan Navy said before its ship left for the Maldives: "Participating in this nature of exercises will allow the Sri Lanka Navy to enhance cooperation and interoperability with other maritime stakeholders in the region."

"It (also) offers numerous advantages, including acquiring new knowledge about maritime operations, exchanging strategies and experiences, identifying emerging maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region, and collaboratively finding solutions for them," it added.

